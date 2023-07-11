African Champions Al-Ahly secured a record-extending 43rd Egyptian League title, without playing on Monday, as their closest rivals Pyramids were beaten 2-1 by Ceramica Cleopatra.

Al-Ahly, who won a record extending 11th title in African Champions League last month, have now clinched five titles since last October with coach Marcel Koller enjoying his first season in Egypt.

The Cairo giants have now 75 points from 29 games, with five matches to play, eight points ahead of Pyramids, who have two remaining games.

Pyramids opened the score with a Karim Hafez free kick, before conceding near the end of each half through Forward Salah Mohsen, on loan from Al-Ahly, with local reports saying he will be back to his parent club next season.

Former Austria coach Koller started his tenure with winning in October the Egyptian Super Cup, which was postponed from last season due to a busy schedule, then clinching a record-extending 38th Egypt Cup title in April, before winning one more Super Cup in May.

Al-Ahly will celebrate the new title next Thursday against arch-rivals Zamelek, the title holders for the last two seasons.

(Reporting by Osama Khairy; Editing by Louise Heavens)



