ABU DHABI - The AJP Tour UAE National Pro, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association (AJP), kicks off next Saturday, at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, bringing together hundreds of champions from various clubs and academies in five different categories to test their skills against each other.

The tournament, to be held on September 3 - 4, will start with Teens, Youth, and Masters competitions on the first day, while the second day will witness competitions in the Amateur and Professional categories. The competitions are open to all nationalities.

"September is packed with a few significant tournaments that jiu-jitsu fans and practitioners are eagerly waiting for. The UAE National Pro is one of the most notable events that help players prepare flawlessly for the upcoming challenges," said Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, a board member of the UAEJJF.

"The tournament is a reflection of the joint efforts of the UAEJJF and AJP in developing world-class competitions that promote the sport, building a strong foundation for the champions to compete for national teams, and continue the accomplishments from previous years."

For his part, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of AJP, said, "The tournament is of great importance as it is included in the annual classification approved by the AJP and the first-place winner is awarded 1,000 ranking points for each category. Therefore, players from different countries have shown interest to participate in it and enhance their annual ranking."

Elsewhere, the Emirati champion Khaled Mohammed Alshehhi, who is competing in the Professionals category (62kg), said, "The UAE National Pro gives a great opportunity for physical preparations and to master the newest technical skills. This will provide us the chance to interact with players from multiple nations, gain experience, and better position ourselves for the upcoming tournaments."