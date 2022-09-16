ABU DHABI - For a third successive year, Abu Dhabi will become the centre of the jiu-jitsu world next month when it welcomes an estimated 2,000 male and female competitors from more than 70 countries for the 27th edition of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship.

Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), the global body for the sport, and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the event will run from October 29 to November 8 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City. Drawing the world’s best competitors across various age groups, the 11-day event is expected to attract both male and female talents of all ages, competing across four categories: Adult, Under 21, Under 18, and Under 16.

"The decision of the JJIF to entrust us once more with this prestigious global event demonstrates their unwavering faith in Abu Dhabi's capabilities to successfully host sports events," said Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF. "It sees the emirate as a model platform for planning and holding the most important tournaments. The fact that the city will host the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship for a third consecutive edition demonstrates not only this trust, but also the success of previous iterations."

"The UAE and Abu Dhabi continue to be crucial to the growth of jiu-jitsu on a global scale and we are working constantly to encourage international organisations to further promote the sport. As the home city of both the Asian and International Jiu-Jitsu Federation headquarters, we strive to improve cooperation with other federations too," he added.

While participants are expected to fly into Abu Dhabi from over 70 countries, Al Dhaheri said the UAE national team has already started its preparations. "Our athletes are determined to defend their championship title and build on their previous successes, particularly their recent performance at the World Games where they won a historic five medals."

The UAEJJF recently approved the plan for the national team, including both internal and external preparation camps. The men’s squad includes Faisal Al Ketbi, Omar Al Fadhli, Muhammad Al Omari, Muhammad Al Suwaidi, Mahdi Al Awlaki, Khaled Al Shehhi and Diab Al Nuaimi among others. Female players such as Hamda Al Shukaili, Balqis Al Hashimi, Shamma Al Kalbani, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Mira Al Saadi, Amna Al Hosani, Zamzam Al Hammadi, and Mahra Mahfouz will represent a strong women’s side.

The UAE national team retained the winners’ title at last year’s JJWC. The country won 53 medals overall, including 18 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze.