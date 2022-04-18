The forth edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) will be held from 24th-27th November 2022.

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the event will be held just four days after the Abu Dhabi F1 season finale. Visitors will have the chance to view the latest technologies in the world of boats, yachts, and maritime products, such as fishing and watersports equipment.

They will also be able to enjoy maritime heritage shows, a variety of water sports events, and a range of fun and unique experiences in a luxurious setting.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, said, "We look forward to ADIBS opening its doors once again and welcoming visitors from across the globe. This is an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the latest innovations in the boating, fishing, and marine sports and leisure industries and network with other industry professionals. It is the perfect chance to help boost the growth of his vital sector, with some of the world's best brands being brought together under one roof."

The 2021 edition of the event saw more than 354 brands participating from 28 countries, including local and international companies specialising in yachts and their supplies, fishing, watersports, maritime tourism and entertainment, and more.



