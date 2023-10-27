Following an exciting LIV Golf season finale that saw captain Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC capture the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, the league has announced details of 2024 LIV Golf League which will act as a pathway for elite players from across the global golf ecosystem to earn their place on the LIV Golf League in 2024.

The tournament will be staged from December 8-10 at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the UAE, with four rounds of golf played over three days, including 36 holes on the final day where the top three finishers will be drafted into one of the LIV Golf teams next season.

LIV Golf Promotions also offers a prize purse of US $1.5 million.

“In less than two years, through the launch of LIV Golf and our development of The International Series on the Asian Tour, more than 3,500 new opportunities have been created for players to compete and advance their careers at golf’s highest levels,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO.

“This is bringing progress to the sport on a global scale, and the world is taking notice. LIV Golf Promotions establishes an integrated pathway for the best players and up-and-coming talent from all over the globe to join a league that is changing the game.

“Open competition and meritocracy have always been a part of the fabric of LIV Golf, and following the success of our first full, 14-event season, we’re excited to be able to launch LIV Golf Promotions and offer players from around the world the chance to qualify for 2024,” added Norman, a two time winner of The Open.

Highlighting the global aspect of the LIV Golf League, leading players from all over the world will be eligible to participate.

LIV Golf Promotions will consist of four rounds of 18-hole stroke play starting on December 8. Those who finish in the top 20 and ties from round one will advance to Saturday’s round two, where scores will reset, and the field will be joined by a category of players who automatically qualified for day two of competition.

The top 20 players following round two will advance to the final day of competition, where scores will reset once more for an intense full-day, 36-hole shootout.

At Sunday’s conclusion, the top three finishers will receive highly coveted and lucrative spots in the LIV Golf League for 2024.

The top three finishers will also earn prize money of $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. Players finishing fourth to 10th will receive full exemption for all 2024 events on The International Series on the Asian Tour.

LIV Golf Promotions will complete the player roster for the 2024 LIV Golf League, with the three qualifiers from Abu Dhabi Golf Club being joined by the winner of The International Series 2023 Rankings to replace the four relegated players.

American Andy Ogletree, who competed in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2023, is poised to secure that automatic berth, having recorded two International Series victories in England and Qatar, and three further top-10 finishes.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “This is what our season has been driving towards and is a great showcase of the open player opportunities that LIV Golf is committed to.

“The innovative format of LIV Golf Promotions will offer drama and excitement and I have no doubt that we will crown some very deserving recipients of their rights in the LIV Golf League 2024.”

Scott Vincent, a member of this season’s Iron Heads GC team who topped last year’s International Series Rankings and finished this season 22nd in the LIV Golf League Individual Rankings locked in a spot for 2024.

Said Vincent: “That’s the coolest thing about LIV is you get to play with some of the best in the world, and that’s what we grow up hoping for, to challenge ourselves, push ourselves, and try and reach new levels – maybe something we never dreamed of. It’s amazing how it worked out for me.

“So many things just rolled into place, and the fact that I get to do this again, I can’t be more thrilled.”

In addition to welcoming players from around the world, relegated players, and those without a team commitment for 2024 who finished in the ‘Open Zone’ (25-44th) on the 2023 LIV Golf League standings also have the opportunity to regain their playing rights for 2024.

The tournament will be available globally live and on-demand on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and broadcast partners around the world, with live coverage on on all days.

LIV Golf Promotions Eligibility Criteria:

Category A: Qualifiers for Round 1

1. Members of the 2023 Walker and Palmer Cup Teams

2. Winner and runner-up of the following most recent amateur events:

1. S. Amateur Championship

2. The Amateur Championship

3. Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (October 29)

4. Latin America Amateur Championship

5. European Amateur Championship

6. NCAA Championship (Individual)

7. Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)

3. Leading 15 available players from within the top 40 WAGR rankings as of November 20, 2023 (excluding players exempt into round 2)

4. Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final International Series 2023 Rankings, (excluding those exempt into round two)

5. Leading 3 available players from inside the top 5 from each of the following professional Tours as of November 20, 2023

1. Japan Golf Tour (Money Ranking inc. Majors)

2. KPGA Korean Tour (Genesis Point Ranking)

3. Sunshine Tour

4. PGA Tour of Australasia

6. Tournament winners from the Asian Tour in 2023 and Korn Ferry Tour in 2023

7. Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023 (excluding those who are exempt into Round 2)

8. Event invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

Category B: Byes into Round 2

The following players are exempt from Round 1 and are automatically eligible to participate in Round 2:

1. The top 2 players in the WAGR rankings as of November 20, 2023

2. Players ranked 2 to 8 on the final International Series 2023 Rankings

3. Leading 5 available players from within the top 30 of the Final 2023 DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merits / Rankings

4. Winners of PGA TOUR and DP World Tour sanctioned tournaments in the 2022 and 2023 calendar years

5. Ryder Cup and President’s Cup participants from 2019 – 2023

6. Winners of Major Championships from 2019 – 2023

7. The leading 15 available players from within the top 150 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023

8. Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the Final 2023 LIV Golf Individual Standings

9. Event invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

For more information, visit LIVGolf.com/liv-golf-promotions-2023

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).