RIYADH — The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars rejected the call for the establishment of a new Islamic jurisprudence school, saying that such a body lacks objectivity and realism.



In a statement, the council said: “Islamic jurisprudence, with its considered jurisprudential schools and its diverse types of ijtihad, responds to all the demands of modern life. Islamic jurisprudence also reconciles its needs with Islamic law, which is harmonized by scientific bodies and jurisprudential councils that practice collective ijtihad.”



Ijtihad is an Islamic legal term to use reason to arrive at knowledge of truth in religious matters by bodies comprising of eminent scholars. It covers the independent or original interpretation of problems not precisely covered by the Holy Qur’an or the Tradition of the Prophet (peace be upon him) or ijma (scholarly consensus).



“One of God’s blessings to Muslims at this time is facilitating collective ijtihad through the scientific bodies and jurisprudential councils, which interact positively with the needs of society and its cognitive, social and economic developments. Hundreds of decisions have been taken by these bodies in various fields are clear evidence of this,” the council pointed out in its statement.

