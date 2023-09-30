Doha, Qatar: The Myna bird, often known as the Indian Crow, has been identified as a growing threat to Qatar's ecological balance.

Recent observations highlight the bird's aggressive tendencies towards other bird species, underlining the risk it poses to the local environment.

Head of the Animal Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) Ali Saleh Al Marri, stated in an interview on Qatar TV: "We are talking about an invasive species in Qatar. Most of the public have observed the Myna bird, also known as the Indian Crow."

He further noted its worrisome dominance, adding that the bird “has reached the invasive stage and has become dominant within the Qatari environment."

Elucidating the bird's journey to Qatar, Director of the Wildlife Development Department Mohamed Ahmed Al Khanji, remarked that the bird “underwent three phases: first, it was imported as a decorative bird, then released into the wild, and over the years, it began to reproduce and spread."

He voiced concerns about the Myna's unchecked proliferation, warning that "without intervention, it could upend the ecological balance, impacting other birds."

Acting on this potential threat, MoECC has devised a strategic response and assembled a field team to manage its population.

"We have devised a plan to reduce the numbers of this bird and enhance community awareness, supporting efforts to combat it and understand appropriate control techniques given its proliferation conditions," Al Khanji affirmed.

The Myna bird, originating from Southeast Asia, has been categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as one of the world's most aggressive invasive avian species.

Because it is omnivorous, it feeds on insects, invertebrates, and fruits, and preys on other birds and their food sources.

