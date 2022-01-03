A Twitter hashtag ‘Thankyou_Khalifa’ (in Arabic) has been initiated by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on his Twitter page.

Shaikh Mohammed launched the hashtag in recognition and appreciation of the President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he called “a man of efforts and initiatives, which touch us all”.

Shaikh Mohammed called upon the Emirati people to join him to thank Shaikh Khalifa, who is “the leader and President of our beloved country”.

Shaikh Mohammed tweeted: “Brothers and sisters, every year on January 4, we cancel the Accession Day celebrations and, instead, we initiate a campaign through which we offer thanks and gratitude to key people in the society. This year, we are going to express our gratitude, thanks and appreciation to the President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his boundless efforts and initiatives that touched all of us.”

“We bear witness that Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed is a man who loves his people and all sons of his homeland. He is compassionate and feels for the young and the old and follows up on their needs.

“After Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan had passed away, May Allah’s mercy be on him, Shaikh Khalifa stood as a man, withstood and shouldered the responsibility sincerely and wittingly, and led the UAE to new stages of world-class development.”

“Share with me a photo, a phrase, a short clip, or a heartfelt greeting to the President of the country, May Allah preserve him. We want to say to him with one voice ‘Thank you, Khalifa!’” Shaikh Mohammed concluded.

