UAE - India's flag carrier, Air India has launched a special Independence Day offer from all GCC stations for passengers travelling to India.

Flight tickets from UAE to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, will cost passengers as low as Dh330.

Under the initiative "One India One Fare", the airline offers attractive one-way fares from all Gulf Stations (except Oman) on all direct flights to any destination in India.

Passengers can avail of the offer from August 8 and 21, 2022.

Travellers are allowed 35kg as check in baggage allowance and 8kg of hand luggage on all tickets sold during the promotion period for travel till Oct 15, 2022.

According to Air India regional manager PP Singh, "UAE contribute 50 per cent in terms of flights operating in the Gulf and 56 per cent in terms of seats offered out of Gulf.

"Air India, including Air India Express', Gulf operations amount to 81,000 seats per week."

Limited seats, available under the scheme, would be offered to the passengers on first come first serve basis.

These special fares would be available on Air India Website/Mobile app and through authorised travel agents.

For the first time, Air India has come up with such an attractive offer provided simultaneously from all the Gulf stations to India.

The one-way all inclusive special fares are applicable on direct flights of Air India from each station.

Sales Validity: August 8 and 21, 2022

Travel validity up to Oct 15, 2022

*Fares may vary due currency fluctuations.

