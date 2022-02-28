After a period of stagnant business during the pandemic, people have started coming back to restaurants to dine in great numbers after all rules were suspended, this was confirmed by one of the partners of an Indian restaurant chain in Kuwait, Mughal Mahal, Ashok Kalra. He congratulated Kuwait on the occasion of the national holidays, as well as for the success of its efforts in controlling the epidemic and returning to normal life.



Abdullah, one of the restaurant managers in Salmiya area, said the crowd has returned back as it was during pre pre-pandemic era, but are suffering due to shortage of labor as many of their employees were unable to return back to Kuwait after the pandemic ended.

One of the citizens decided to give rest to his domestic workers and take them along with their children to dine in a restaurant for lunch stating they need rest. She stated the best way to celebrate national holidays is to go outside and enjoy beautiful weather all day.

Ahmed Al Hariri said we are used to eating in restaurants throughout the year but during holidays our visits are more frequent, reports Al Rai. They had lunch at another restaurant and for dessert they came to this restaurant as they have a large selection of desserts. In turn Hashem Al Eidan said his family prefers to spend the day in the garden and prefers to take them to garden restaurants where crowds are limited.

