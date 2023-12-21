Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled special offers and premium services for a spectacular show on the eve of the New Year 2024 (Sunday, December 31) aboard marine transit modes (Dubai Ferry, Abra and Water Taxi), during a tour of Dubai coastline.

Individuals interested in availing of this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send an e-mail to (marinebooking@rta.ae) to learn more about the trips of the Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and Abra journeys. Dubai Ferry rides will start between 10pm and 10.30pm on New Year's Eve and continue up to 1.30am (the following day). The Water Taxi and Abra trips will start between 10pm and 10.30pm and end at 1.30am (of the following day). The journey of the Abra and the Water Taxi will start from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina). The abra fare is Dh150 per person, and booking the entire Water Taxi will cost Dh3,750. Children under 2 years can ride for free.

Dubai Ferry trips will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station and Bluewaters Station. The fare is Dh350 for the silver class and Dh525 for the gold class, with a 50 per cent discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (less than two). Abra journey will start from Al Jaddaf Station, Al Fahidi Station and Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station at a fare of Dh150 for adults, and free for infants under 2 years.

The Dubai Ferry, Water Bus, Water Taxi and abras have special appeal to Dubai residents, visitors, and tourists, thanks to the picturesque coastal line of the city, which boasts of an array of fabulous tourist attractions such as the World Islands, Nakheel Islands, Dubai Water Canal, heritage destinations and deluxe hotels. The launch of this premium service will add fresh momentum to the marine transit modes during the event.

