Muscat – Operators of Oman Adventure Centre have stated that its 1,800m zip line has been officially certified by Guinness World Records as the longest zip wire over water.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced on Wednesday that the Oman Adventure Centre and the zip line are now officially open.

Riders travel 1,800m from Jebel Fitt reaching speeds of up to 80kmph. The ride ends on a platform connected to Atana Khasab Hotel.

The zip line offers breathtaking views of Khor Qadi and the Mokhi area along the coast of Khasab, providing tourists a truly unique experience that seamlessly combines adventure and exploration.

Cost of a single ride is RO18 and RO25 for two.

The ministry allocated the land and budget for the zip line project, which was implemented by Omran in partnership with Musandam Governor’s Office.

