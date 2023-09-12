Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced its partnership with popular Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as the new brand ambassador.

This collaboration marks an important milestone as Etihad enhances its presence in the Indian market and strengthens its relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in significant global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, said a statement from the airline.

Katrina Kaif’s association with the airline will be unveiled through a series of videos to be showcased across Etihad and Katrina’s social channels.

As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of creative and engaging campaign videos that highlight the airline's commitment to comfort, flawless service, and seamless global connectivity.

The first video from the collaboration to be unveiled features Katrina Kaif on board Etihad’s newest A350 aircraft, offering a cinematic journey filled with emotions akin to a Bollywood film – featuring drama, love, and delightful surprises.

The film also highlights the exclusive Armani-Casa dining wear, luxurious bedding, and complimentary in-flight Wi-Fly service, encapsulating the essence of Etihad's commitment to excellence. The film can be seen on both Etihad and Katrina’s social media channels now.

“I am thrilled to be back with Etihad Airways, a brand synonymous with world-class travel experiences. The airline's commitment to excellence and its dedication to bringing people together resonate with my own values. I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections and memorable experiences. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey,” said Katrina Kaif.

Amina Taher, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif to the Etihad Airways family as our brand ambassador. Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary, it embodies the spirit of innovation and sophistication our airline represents, while celebrating our commitment to uniting cultures and communities. With her remarkable journey and global recognition, we're not only showcasing Etihad's offerings, but also fostering authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers and celebrating our commitment to India.”

The new partnership builds on Katrina’s collaboration with Etihad in 2010 when she was featured as a discerning traveller showcasing Etihad’s travel experience.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).