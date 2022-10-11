UAE - A car that does not have a steering wheel - that is one of the innovative technologies on display at Gitex Global.

Completely relying on artificial intelligence, cameras and other technology, the futuristic car on display at the e& stand uses voice commands and facial recognition to function. The windshield of the car has been replaced with a screen that shows the outside world. Users can customise whether they want to see a more scenic view and what kind of ambient music they want to hear in the car.

Flying cars and autonomous vehicles have taken centre stage at this year’s Gitex with several government entities revealing driverless vehicles that make use of modern technology. One company demonstrated their flying car at Dubai Marina as part of the event.

According to the makers of the prototype car, the idea was to maximise the time the driver got. “Time is our most valuable asset,” said a company representative. “We want to make sure that the time they save on driving is invested well.”

The entertainment options in the car are fairly traditional with options to watch a movie or play a video game. A lever on top of the car allows the rider to interact with the vehicle.

The hand rest of the car offers various options including one to enjoy a beverage without spillage, as demonstrated in this video.

The seats are equipped with sensors that can gauge various health factors of the riders. It can measure body temperature, stress and blood pressure among other measures. Once a health anomaly has been detected, the car intimates the passenger of the issue.

One of the options the car offers is to change the view of the drive. “For example, if someone wants to get the feel of driving in Dubai 20 years ago, this can be done by integrating Google Maps,” said the spokesperson.

Made by Cadillac, the car is just a prototype that could go into production at the earliest in 2030, according to its makers.

Gitex, which will run until Friday, October 14, is expected to host more than 100,000 attendees from 170 countries. It is one of the largest technological exhibitions in the world and has more than 5000 exhibitors from 90 countries.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

