Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, has launched JumpX, an enormous new inflatable park located at Riverland Dubai.

Opening to the public on February 17, the huge new attraction will have kids from ages five and up perfecting their jumping skills as they take on an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, obstacles and sensory environments spread over multiple levels. For those looking to put their feet up, there is also a brand-new café serving hot drinks, snacks and treats.

With the launch of JumpX, Dubai Parks and Resorts is also attempting to break the Guinness World Records title for the ‘Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle’.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: "We are thrilled to add another unique experience to Dubai's thriving entertainment and leisure offering. JumpX is a world of entertainment centred on active adventure providing endless fun and enjoyment, in a safe outdoor environment. We are constantly striving to bring the best-in-class activities and entertainment experiences to guests of all ages, and we’re excited to attempt to set a new Guinness World Record title in the process.”

JumpX’s opening comes after the recent addition of ‘Dino Mania’, a 45-minute, free dinosaur parade for children and adults at Riverland Dubai.

Special rates can be availed by Annual Pass holders and guests with tickets to any of the Dubai Parks and Resorts theme parks including Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai Theme Park, Legoland Water Park.

Guests staying in any of the hotels within the resort will also be able to enjoy JumpX as part of their package. Day visitors to Riverland Dubai can purchase tickets directly or online at JumpX, with prices starting from AED60 ($16.33) per hour.

