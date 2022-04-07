Torrential rain pummelled Australia's east coast on Thursday with Sydney receiving nearly a month's rain overnight, submerging the city's roads in flash floods and triggering evacuations as authorities warn of more rain through the day, Reuters reported.

A man swept away by floodwaters in the city's northwest was rescued by emergency crews, media reported, while footage on social media showed vehicles struggling to cross waterlogged streets, fallen trees and debris floating in rivers.

Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency crews urged Sydney's 5 million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and brace for possible evacuation orders.



