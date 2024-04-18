Lack of exercise habits among UAE's Gen Z compared to earlier generations can potentially impact their future mental health, a new study by a sportswear company revealed.

Japan-based ASICS conducted comprehensive research to affirm a direct link between physical activity during teenage years and positive mental wellbeing in adulthood.

ASICS' second global State of Mind study involved more than 26,000 respondents across 22 countries, including the UAE. It found that the more people exercise, the higher their state of mind scores.

Globally, the average state of mind score was 65 out of 100. While the UAE scored 66, it was two points less than the 2022 stats of 68. China led the table with 78, a point higher than its 2022 stats of 77.

