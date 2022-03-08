On March 4, legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away, aged 52, leaving fans in the UAE and across the world reeling from the news of his sudden demise. Autopsy results determined the star died of natural causes, with preliminary investigations suggesting a heart attack.

The rising trend of sudden heart attacks in people aged 50 and younger has put the spotlight back on the importance of cardiac health. And doctors in the UAE are urging residents to put in a little extra effort to ensure heart health.

Medical practitioners say that that the symptoms of a heart attack usually begin slowly and last for hours, days, or weeks, but may not make the heart stop beating. However, a sudden cardiac arrest does cause the same. Doctors highlighted that everyone might not experience the same signs and symptoms.

Dr Ahmad Zohdi Al Katma, specialist interventional cardiologist, Center for Cardiac Sciences & Cardiology, Thumbay Hospital said that the most common symptoms are chest pain and shortness of breath. “A heart attack can have immediate and severe symptoms. In addition, a heart attack is caused by a disruption in the heart's rhythm, but a cardiac arrest is caused by an electrical issue in the heart.”

He added that the heart stops pumping blood to the brain, lungs, and other organs, depriving patients of blood and oxygen, which if left untreated can result in death within minutes. “Dizziness, loss of consciousness, and shortness of breath are all symptoms of cardiac arrest,” said Dr Zohdi.

Dr Amal A Louis, consultant interventional cardiologist at Canadian specialist Hospital said: “Sometimes heart attack can happen without chest pain, especially in diabetic patients.”

Exercise and workouts are important recommendations to maintain cardiac health, but Dr Louis said cautioned to notice the pattern post workouts. “Chest pain after exercise is a warning symptom for a heart attack, when not treated at this stage can lead to heart attack.”

Doctors highlighted that stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking are all cardiac risk factors that can spike sugar and blood pressure levels, which in turn pressurizes the arteries causing heart attack.

Speaking of Warne losing around 15 kgs last year, Dr Zohdi said that a strenuous exercise routine can be dangerous as it may lead to oxygen debt in the cardiac tissue-which causes myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, and sudden death. “The stress of physical exercise is different in different ages and depends on physical fitness status,” added Dr Zohdi.

Doctors have recommended that above the age of 40 years, individuals should consult their doctors regarding fitness. “ECG, blood tests are done to find risk factors for coronary artery disease, like blood sugar, cholesterol and creatinine. If one has cardiac symptoms, echocardiography is needed and sometimes an exercise test is also done. Genetics play an important role too, and high-risk people with heart disease or sudden death in the family, a coronary CT angiogram is also recommended,” said Dr Zohdi.

Highlighting the cricketer’s recovery Covid-19, who was also hospitalized in September 2021 Dr Louis said: “There are reports showing that Covid-19 illness can directly lead to some heart related complications. Like several other viruses, corona virus can damage the heart muscle leading to reduced heart function and heart failure, albeit rare,”

“Secondly there is some evidence for Covid causing blood clots in lungs and heart arteries leading to heart attacks, but more data is needed to prove this correlation,” added Dr Loius.

Tips to keep your heart healthy

It’s important to maintain a diet that ensures sugar and blood pressure levels are not elevated. No matter what your age is, getting six to eight hours of sleep every night is essential to your heart health. Not doing so can put you at a higher risk for cardiovascular diseases and make you twice as likely to experience a stroke, regardless of your health.

- Adequate rest and sleep

- Mind and body relaxation exercises

- Avoiding undue stress, emotions

- Balanced diet

- Regular exercise.

