Saudi Arabia - The Global Health Exhibition, hosted in Riyadh from 29 to 31 October under the patronage of Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, witnessed a significant announcement. Visiomed Group and Abrar reaffirmed their commitment to the joint venture, Smart Health, during this esteemed event.



Smart Health, a collaboration between Visiomed Group, Abrar Communications, and Al Ghazzawy Group, supported by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Investment (MISA), as part of a national project for deploying digital screening centers, aspires to become a pivotal player in innovative and digital medical centers. These centers will focus on administrative tests, particularly Iqama and Baladiya, and preventive check-ups, with a clear vision of enhancing access for all populations to high-quality, reliable, and efficient diagnostic solutions.



The announcement at the exhibition signifies the substantial confidence built through the extensive collaboration with the Ministry of Health in recent months. It also reflects the shared commitment of Smart Health and the Government to expedite their collaboration with the common objective of defining a large-scale project and a roadmap for deploying a network of medical screening services across the Kingdom. This initiative aims to address the numerous demographic and health challenges aligned with Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" plan.



The incorporation was officially disclosed in the presence of Dr. Adel Monshi, Director General for Investment Promotion, MoH, Saudi Arabia, Thomas Picquette, CEO of Visiomed, and Dr. Rafat A. Samman, Executive Board of Director at Abrar.

