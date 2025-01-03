RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has issued a warning regarding SHTINE bottled water, produced by Yanabi Najd Manufacturing Company in Zulfi governorate in the Riyadh region.

This warning applies to all sizes, batch numbers, and production and expiration dates due to bromate levels exceeding the maximum permissible limits.



The SFDA urged consumers to avoid consuming this product and to properly dispose of any remaining bottles to prevent further health risks. The authority has taken action to ensure the manufacturer withdraws all products from the local market and suspends production.



The SFDA conducted tests on samples of SHTINE drinking water to ensure compliance with Saudi Gulf Technical Regulation No. 1025 for bottled drinking water, which sets the maximum permissible bromate concentration at 10 parts per billion. Laboratory results indicated that these limits were exceeded, posing potential health risks.



The SFDA emphasized its commitment to public health and will continue to monitor drinking water facilities, inspect products in local markets, and enforce regulations to guarantee product safety and quality.

