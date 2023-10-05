JEDDAH — The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Jeddah handled with 11,154 emergency cases during September of 2023. It has also transferred 5,282 cases to various medical facilities.



The SRCA in Jeddah governorate said that the reports it had received varied between traffic accidents, medical conditions, respiratory crises, and other cases.



The Authority indicated that medical conditions were the highest percentage among cases, reaching 9,329 emergency cases, while cases resulting from traffic accidents recorded 1,825.



All these cases were dealt with by the ambulance teams of SRCA efficiently and professionally through specialized human cadres.



This is in addition to mechanisms equipped with the latest equipment necessary to provide an integrated ambulance service via 36 ambulance centers in the governorate.



It is worth mentioning that the SRCA receives requests for ambulance service via the number 997, or through the "Asefni" “أسعفني” application.



The application allows users to create a report through their mobile phones, call an ambulance team, and request help by sending a distress call. This service also allows the users to know the status of the report and track its path.



For ambulance teams, the application is distinguished by providing them with the user's location, as well as the nearest health facilities to the user, emergency numbers, in addition to many other features.

