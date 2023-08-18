Riyadh: The Quality of Life Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 Realization Programs, signed Thursday a memorandum of cooperation with Health Gates Firm, which specializes in building and managing health facilities and addiction recovery and rehabilitation.



The agreement, signed by Quality of Life Program Center CEO Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Bakr and Health Gates Firm Chairman of Board of Directors Dr. Abdullah Albuthi, aims at safeguarding society from illicit drugs and helping recovering addicts restore normalcy and practice their hobbies.



The agreement entails organizing media campaigns to boost public awareness of the risks of illicit drugs and the importance of hobbies in the recovery and rehabilitation phase of the addicts and including them in the treatment plans.