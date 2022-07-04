RIYADH — Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded 503 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 700-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia did not record any deaths due to coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 796,771 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,211.



According to the ministry, a total of 907 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 779,583.



Among the active cases 154 of them were in critical condition.

