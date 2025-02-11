RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has proposed a ban on the sale of tobacco products in kiosks, grocery stores and central markets.

This is among the draft proposals, published by the ministry, on the public survey platform Istitlaa, seeking the opinions and viewpoints of the public before putting the draft into a final shape.



The draft rules include several regulations with regard to the sale of tobacco products. According to this, the sale of tobacco products must comply with the standard specifications issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

Tobacco products must be 100 percent invisible to visitors at the commercial facility and must be placed inside closed drawers.



The draft rules emphasized that tobacco should not be sold to anyone under the age of 18, and the seller must ask the buyer to provide proof of reaching this age. A warning sign must also be placed above the cash counter and must be clearly visible and that shall include expressive images of the harms of smoking. There must be a warning phrase "Smoking and tobacco products are a major cause of diseases and cancer of mouth, lungs, heart and arteries," and a phrase prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age specified in the Anti-Smoking Law.



The draft rules also included prohibition of advertising and promotion of tobacco products. Smoking is prohibited inside the facility, whether by employees or visitors, with the necessity of placing explanatory signs that read "No Smoking".



According to the proposals, it is obligatory to display energy drinks in refrigerators or shelves designated for them, and they shall be separated from other drinks and food products, and a sign must be installed on the refrigerator or shelves selling energy drinks, and the warning text containing on the package must be written on it. A sign board must be placed noting that energy drinks are not sold to those under the age of 16.



The requirements for grocery stores and supermarkets include preventing the closure of parking spaces approved in the building permit that are part of an existing building, and preventing the placement of warning signs or any means to prevent parking in front of shops, facilities and public parking lots.



The draft rules stressed the prohibition of placing any type of goods and products on the floor of the facility. The lower shelves must be at least 15 cm above the ground. Signboards must be placed to explain the sections of the facility according to the division of products and activities and must be visible to shoppers.



In the event that a home delivery service is provided, the necessary permits must be obtained in accordance with the regulations and instructions. In the event that shopping carts are added, a designated area must be provided for them within the facility, and it must be close to the main entrance.



With regard to the requirements for workers, they stipulated that "all workers in food handling must be in good health." The worker must not suffer from skin diseases or have wounds or sores that discharge secretions from any exposed part of the body; and does not have a running nose. However, work is permitted if the wound is superficial, clean and covered with bandages.



The food establishment is obligated to stop the worker from working if he shows any symptoms associated with an acute infectious intestinal disease such as diarrhea, fever or vomiting, or if he is discovered to be infected with one of the diseases transmitted through food such as cholera, hepatitis or typhoid fever, the draft rules pointed out.

