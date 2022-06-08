UAE - Rosewood Abu Dhabi, a five-star hotel featuring 189 rooms and suites and 131 serviced residences, is celebrating Global Wellness Day and promoting the benefits of healthy living with a special day of complimentary activities.

Resident, hotel guests and visitors are invited to join in with a fun and uplifting programme of wellness activations, and experience coming together as a community to exercise, stretch and learn how to cook a selection of delicious healthy recipes.

Taking place on Saturday, June 11, the event aims to inspire families and friends to live happier and healthier lives by demonstrating that exercise and eating well can be exciting and enjoyable.

The day begins with a Community Run around the beautiful promenade of Al Maryah Island. Starting at 8am before the heat of the day sets in, the 3.5km run is a friendly and accessible event that’s suitable for everyone, whether participants are experienced runners or they have never jogged before in their lives. Starting by the Dai Pai Dong terrace and looping around by the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf, participants will be rewarded at the finish line with a selection of refreshments prepared by the Rosewood Abu Dhabi culinary team.

Then, at 2pm, guests have the exclusive chance to take part in an informative and entertaining Mindful Eating cooking class with the very talented Chef Jaqa from Aqua Restaurant. The culinary master will take participants through how to make meals that are fresh, light and healthy, yet still taste exceptionally tasty and delicious.

Finally, peace-seeking guests are encouraged to experience the healing powers of yoga with the complimentary Restorative Yoga & Kindness Meditation class. Taking place at 7pm on the Solarium Terrace, guests are free to absorb the magical sunset as they move through a gentle flow and thoroughly reconnect with their body and mind.

Global Wellness Day is an entirely not-for-profit international project that prompts people to ask themselves “How can I live a healthier and better life?”.

Designed to raise awareness about health and wellbeing, the theme for Global Wellness Day 2022 is #ThinkMagenta. This refers to how we can use mindfulness and meditation to change our mindsets, handle stress and anxiety, and dispel any negative thoughts.

