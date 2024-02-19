Muscat – Suhar has been officially recognised by World Health Organization’s Regional Office as a Healthy City within the Eastern Mediterranean region. The recognition underscores Suhar’s commitment to achieving sustainable development and enhancing the well-being of its community members.

Sharing insights into the city’s proactive approach towards health and wellness, Dr Najat bint Mohammed al Zadjali, Director of Executive Office of Suhar Health City, said, “Our office is dedicated to the implementation of health-promoting projects, fostering healthy lifestyles and conducting health awareness campaigns. We also focus on promoting social and cultural activities through collaborations in government, civil and private sectors.”

Suhar took the initiative to join the Healthy Cities Programme in 2005, becoming one of the first cities in the Eastern Mediterranean region to embrace this model.

Najat further elaborated that Suhar’s journey to this recognition spanned nearly 19 years of diligent efforts, culminating in the fulfillment of 80 standards across nine domains. This achievement led to the World Health Organization’s formal recognition of Suhar as a Healthy City, highlighting the significant transformations and adherence to the required standards.

WHO’s Healthy Cities Programme operates in Oman with the supervision of the Ministry of Health. It serves as a collaborative platform engaging government agencies, civil society organisations and private sector entities alongside local community members. The programme aims to address social determinants of health, enhance health services and improve the local environment and public facilities to boost community well-being and quality of life.

According to WHO, Healthy Cities strive to benefit both people and the planet. These foster inclusive participation from all community sectors in promoting peace and prosperity. Healthy Cities exemplify leadership in addressing inequalities and enhancing governance, leading the way in health and well-being improvements.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).