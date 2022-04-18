The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that no Zika cases have been recorded in the Sultanate of Oman.

"Referring to what was circulated on some social media platforms about the registration of cases of Zika disease in the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Health confirms that no cases of this disease have been recorded in the Sultanate," MOH said in a statement. Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day.

The Ministry calls on all citizens and residents to obtain correct information from official sources only.

