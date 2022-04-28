The UAE’s first robotic biobank, which will house seven million human biological samples, is to be established in Dubai with an investment of 17 million dirhams ($4.6 million).

Dubai Media Office announced on Thursday that the robotic biobank will be established in partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to advance research in genetic disorders, cancers and pandemics.

It will be located at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, which is part of Jalila Foundation, in Dubai Healthcare City.

The integrity of the millions of samples stored at the facility will be maintained by a robotic artificial intelligence- based system, which will ensure biological samples are secured in cryogenic storage below 80 degrees Celsius.

The global market for biobanks will reach $98.4 billion by 2027, having been valued at $65.9 billion in 2019, according to data from Marketwatch.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

