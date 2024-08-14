Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared a total number of 38,466 cases of mpox and 1,457 deaths on August 4; These had been frequently occurring since January 2022

Mpox (monkeypox) is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus; The outbreak has sailed through several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“With a heavy heart but with an unyielding commitment to our people, to our African citizens, we declare mpox as public health emergency of continental security,” Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) narrated.

“This declaration is not merely a formality, it is a clarion call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat,” said Kaseya.

According to CDC data as of August 4, there had been 38,465 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths in Africa since January 2022.

