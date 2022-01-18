A government of Goa delegation is in Dubai as part of the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

The delegation is led by J. Ashok Kumar, secretary to the chief ministry handling portfolios of industry and tourism. Kumar is accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, secretary for IT and revenue; Swetika Sachan, CEO of the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board; and other officers from the government.

The delegation hosted a dinner for the business community of Dubai and interacted with various investors to further strengthen the ties between the two communities.

The major focus sectors of Goa are IT, agro and food processing, tourism and other R&D based industry. The event was a great success and various investors have expressed their interest to visit Goa to further the dialogue, once safe travel resumes. The event was presided over by the consul-general of India, Dr Aman Puri, and supported by the IBPC, led by secretary-general, Dilip Sinha, and head of the investment forum, Ramesh Mahalingam.