With less than eight weeks for the curtains to fall on the 'world’s greatest show' Expo 2020 has further slashed the ticket prices.

A single entry pass for Expo 2020 is available for Dh45 throughout the week.

According to the Expo website, there is a 50 per cent discount on the one day pass that is valid for single entry between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Visitors aged between 18 and 59 years can avail themselves of this pass.

The Dh45 ticket was previously available only on weekdays for entries from Monday to Friday.

Ticket holders are eligible for 10 Smart Queue Bookings for participating pavilions and attractions to skip waiting in long lines.

Earlier in January, Expo had announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’ that will grant holders unlimited entries for the last three months.

Priced at Dh195, the pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022. It was earlier priced at Dh 495.

Visitor numbers have reached more than 11 million as of February 1 since its opening on October 1, 2021.