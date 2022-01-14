Expo 2020 Dubai will record 10 million visits on Sunday, and the world fair has a special treat for visitors.

With a ticket entry price of Dh10, visitors are invited to join the celebrations on January 16. The day promises to be one to remember, with a slew of one-of-a-kind events to entertain and educate.

The Republic of Korea will celebrate its National Day with traditional Jang-Gu drums, a Taekwondo martial arts demonstration, and a special K-Pop concert at Jubilee Stage at 7.30pm, featuring artists including (G)I-dle, Stray Kids, Golden Child, PSY, Forestella and Sunmi.

Meanwhile, Global Goals Week will host the flagship ‘Global Goals for All’ - a people-centric event to create awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), celebrate progress made so far, and highlight the role of individuals and communities in driving global change for a more sustainable future for all by 2030.

Global Goals Week, which runs from January 15 to 22 at Expo 2020, will mobilise and accelerate momentum to advance the SDGs, highlighting solutions to inspire action around the world’s most pressing issues, including gender inequality and climate change.

In an incredible finale, DJ Mato Blue will be on the decks at Jubilee Stage from 10pm, with a set packed with deep house, funk, disco, progressive house and techno.

Tickets for are available online from Friday at 5pm or at the Expo 2020 Dubai gates. Visitors who already have a Season Pass can enter, with no additional fees required.

Visitors must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated visitors with a ticket can get free PCR tests from select centres across the UAE.

