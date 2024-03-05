When Asia's richest family hosts wedding celebrations, the world begins talking. From the most extravagant events to hosting the who's who from across the globe – Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have been making headlines non-stop, with some publications even running live blogs of the festivities.

The three-day pre-wedding celebration saw performances from some of the biggest global artists; however, there were several other moments that made the event one of the world's most sought-after affairs.

Here are five memorable moments from what has become the most iconic gala of the year so far:

1. Party worth Dh558 million

First and foremost, the biggest business tycoons of India spent a whopping Rs12.6 billion (approximately Dh558 million) on the ostentatious pre-wedding festivities.

According to Indian media, of this extravagant amount, Rs70 million was reportedly offered to Rihanna to exit her years-long hiatus to perform for the couple.

2. Military airport becomes international

A small military airport in Jamnagar, a city in Gujarat, was given international status for a few days during the pre-wedding festivities.

The tiny airport would typically only cater to a few flights. So, expansion plans that were previously in motion, were expedited for the celebrations.

During the pre-wedding festivities, the airport had to handle more than 4,500 passengers between February 26 and March 3, according to ANI. The airport had to handle five times the traffic they used to.

More than 50 guests arrived from across the globe at Jamnagar airport where resources were brought in by authorities to set up a customs and immigration department, according to Indian media reports.

3. Move over, Bollywood's Khans, it's Rihanna

Bollywood's biggest celebrities were present at the event, as paparazzi went gaga over the country's favourites. Surprisingly, unlike their films, they were not the A-listers here as several bigwigs - most popularly, Rihanna - graced the event.

The pop star joined the party after her performance and grooved to 'Zingaat', from the Bollywood movie Dhadkan, with the film's leading actress, Janhvi Kapoor.

For Bollywood fans, perhaps the most heartwarming moment was to see the three big Khans perform on stage. Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were shaking a leg together with their arms interlocked in a brotherhood.

More than the value of stars from the world of entertainment, the net worth of the party truly skyrocketed when Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates joined the party.

In a video that has now gone viral, Zuckerberg, who seemingly looks like a pauper next to Anant Ambani, was seen complimenting his overstated watch. Zuckerberg, one of the world's richest men, even said that he wasn't into watches until he saw that one.

Gates too, was all-praise for the Ambani family and the festivities. In an interview with an Indian news channel, the Microsoft Founder said that since this was his first Indian wedding, it would be hard for any other to one-up this and said that he started at the top.

4. Anant Ambani makes father cry with moving speech

In a now viral video, Anant Ambani, the groom thanked his family and loved ones for helping him throw the lavish bash.

The five-minute long video saw the business tycoon's youngest son, thank his father and mother in a detailed, eloquent speech. As his son addressed him, Mukesh Ambani teared up in an emotional, moving moment.

Ambani spoke of having his parents' support throughout his life. He even said how his life was not a "bed of roses" and spoke of his health issues.

5. Wildlife conservation initiative announced

Spread over 3,000 acres in Gujarat, Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative, was announced by Anant Ambani during the pre-wedding festivities.

After Anant Aambani spoke extensively about his love for animals during a speech on the first day, an event was held at Vantara on the second day to celebrate the union of the couple.

Vantara has a centre for elephants and facilities for several other large and small species including lions, tigers, crocodiles and leopards.

Over the last few years, the programme has rescued more than 200 elephants, and thousands of other animals, reptiles and birds from unsafe situations. It has undertaken initiatives in key species including rhino, leopard and crocodile rehabilitation.

