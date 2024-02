Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift on Sunday made Grammy history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award for "Midnights" -- the most ever by any artist.

With her record-breaking triumph, the 34-year-old surpassed music icons Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with the most wins of the top Grammy.

Swift bested a stacked slate of artists including Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Grammys darling Jon Batiste and top nominee SZA to take home the major award.