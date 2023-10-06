Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan continues to break box office records four weeks since its release and the action thriller is now emerging as the highest grossing Bollywood film the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The Atlee directorial has earned $16.16 million in the MENA region, since its September 7 release, according to numbers from regional distributors, Yash Raj Films and the Dubai-based Phars Films. The movie has recorded 656,371 admissions in its first four weeks, earning 32.26 million dirhams at the UAE box office, earning the top spot as the highest grossing film in the country in 2023, its distributors said.

Saudi Arabia has been the next big market for the film in the MENA region, with Jawan earning 9.92 million riyals ($2.64 million) since its release. The kingdom has become a key player for Bollywood and Hollywood releases in the region since the lifting of the 35-year ban on cinemas in the country in 2017.

The other big earners in the region were GCC nations, with Kuwait coming in at number three with $1.42 million in gross ticket receipts, followed by Qatar with $1.22 million and Oman with $1.2 million.

The $16.16 million also includes the box office collection from Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, and Djibouti.

Jawan, which has gained footfall at the box office with a release in multiple languages, has earned close to 10.1 billion Indian rupees worldwide, according to numbers shared by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house backed by Khan.

The movie also stars South Indian actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, with cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Jawan is currently screening in UAE cinemas.

Before Jawan, the title for the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 was held by Jailer, which featured South Indian superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

