LONDON — The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission celebrated the launch of the "Zarqa Al-Yamama" Opera with an official announcement ceremony at Goldsmiths Hall in London on Thursday.



Under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and chairman of the commission, Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the event heralded the start of the production of what is touted as the first and largest Arab opera show.



"Zarqa Al-Yamamah" is scheduled to premiere in Riyadh in mid-April, with plans for both local and international performances.



The opera narrates the story of a legendary Arab figure from the pre-Islamic era, known for her distinctive blue eyes and remarkable long-distance vision.



This innovative production aims to blend Arabic and Western musical traditions in an unprecedented fusion, promising to make a significant contribution to the global cultural scene.

