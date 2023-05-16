RIYADH — Saudi actor Fahad Al-Hayyan passed away on Monday at the age of 52.



Al-Hayyan was most famous for his roles in various Saudi comedy shows including Tash ma Tash.



He was born on March 22, 1971. He is married and has three children.



Since his childhood, he had a passion for acting, and participated in school theater. He was loved by the audience and was very popular among his family and friends.



Al-Hayyan’s notable role in the famous Saudi series Tash ma Tash started in the second season and although he had a secondary role but proved very popular among Saudis.



The artist moved to production in 2006, at a time when he felt that he was well-quipped for production.



He produced Ghashamsham. He was also the lead star of the show that ran for six seasons.



In 2014, he announced his retirement, which shocked his fans.



He, however, came out later and apologized saying that he felt he wasn’t being treated fairly in the sector.

