Paramount's new musical biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" enjoyed the adoration of North American theatergoers this weekend, topping the box office with estimated earnings of $27.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

"This is an excellent opening for a musical biography," analyst David A. Gross said, adding that the film was doing much better with audiences than with critics.

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays the iconic reggae singer in the story of his rapid rise and too-soon death, previously drew attention for his portrayal of Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami."

Lashana Lynch plays Rita Marley, and son Ziggy Marley is one of the film's producers.

Another new release, Sony/Marvel superhero thriller "Madame Web," placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, at $15.2 million.

Analysts called that a disappointing opening, given the film's $80 million production cost -- and its meager 13 percent positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Gone are the days, said Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research, when "you could pluck a character out of a popular superhero movie and make a hit film about them."

Dakota Johnson plays the titular Madame Web -- a paramedic with psychic talents -- in this fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe series.

Dropping to third from last weekend's top spot was Universal's spy thriller "Argylle," at $4.7 million. It has now taken in $36.4 million domestically -- "tragic" figures for a film with a $200 million budget, according to Variety.

In fourth, flying steady in its fifth weekend out, was Universal's family-friendly animation "Migration," at $3.8 million.

And in fifth was another chapter of Fathom Events' story of the life of Jesus Christ, "The Chosen: S4, EP 4-6." It earned $3.4 million.

Warner Bros.' musical "Wonka" finally dropped out of the top five in its 10th week out, but did manage to hit the $600 million mark globally.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Wonka" ($3.4 million)

"The Beekeeper" ($3.3 million)

"Anyone But You" ($2.4 million)

"Lisa Frankenstein" ($2 million)

"Land of Bad" ($1.8 million)