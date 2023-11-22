UAE - An exclusive show by celebrated Indian comedian, poet and actor, Zakir Khan, promises an evening of laughter, wit, and relatable anecdotes on February 18, 2024, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The show, predominantly in Hindi, is presented by Live Nation Middle East and Book My Show.

One of India’s favourite laugh-makers and a renowned name in the comedy circuit, Zakir Khan first captivated audiences' hearts in 2012 when he clinched the prestigious title of India's Best Stand Up Comedian from Comedy Central, a feat that propelled his career into stardom.

His charismatic presence and endearing style of storytelling have earned him a dedicated fan base worldwide with fans flocking to his shows wherever he performs, a statement said.

His is the most unlikely of stories – a college drop-out from Indore whose preferred medium is Hindi, breaking into an English-dominated scene. From his humble beginnings to selling 100,000 tickets across 72 cities in 2019 alone, his has been an incredible journey, the statement added.

Recognised for his popular stand-up specials such as "Haq Se Single" (2017), "Kaksha Gyarvi" (2018), and "Tathastu" (2022) on Amazon Prime Video, Zakir Khan's humour resonates deeply with audiences across diverse cultures.

His approach to comedy is anecdotal, personal, and heartfelt, and his delivery is poetic and rustic at the same time. His appeal lies in his reliability – he has often said he used humour as a shield when bullied as a child, and his stories are punctuated with phrases that have become catchphrases, including the iconic ‘sakht launda’.

Apart from his comedic prowess, Khan has ventured into the field podcasting with "Ummeed on Gaana," a series where he shares inspirations drawn from personal life incidents, collaborating with fellow comedians.

He has an exceptional talent in blending humour with thought-provoking storytelling and his upcoming performance promises an evening of sheer delight for comedy enthusiasts.

The presale tickets for this highly anticipated event are scheduled to go live on November 23, followed by the general ticket release on November 24.

