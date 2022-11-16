The official BudX Fifa Fan Festival is set to kick off at Dubai Harbour on November 20. The seafront district is expecting to host up to 10,000 fans per day during the Fifa World Cup 2022. The venue will screen every single minute of every game on gigantic 330sqm screens, providing an elevated tournament vibe to all visitors. Ticket prices start from Dh78.75, available through Platinum List.

Head to Address Beach Resort's Football Fan Zone in Dubai to watch all games from the Fifa World Cup 2022 live while sipping on refreshing beverages. The 250-seater, fully air-conditioned tent will feature multiple screens and provide live entertainment to keep visitors all cheered up for the games. From November 20 till December 18, 12.30pm till 2am. Minimum spend of Dh50 per person, vouchers redeemable against food and beverages.

Dubai's Expo City is set to host an unmatched football viewing experience for all those with football fever. Head to Jubilee Park or the Al Wasl Plaza where all the fixtures will be screened live. The dome will also feature in-game graphics projections. The fan-zone experience is priced from Dh30 per person.

Watch all the fixtures live from the world's greatest sporting spectacle, the Fifa World Cup 2022 at Vox Cinemas across the UAE. The cinema has partnered with beIN Sports to broadcast all the games live on the big screens, starting November 20. Fans cheering on their favourite teams can choose from a variety of experiences, including mega-screen MAX cinemas, open-air OUTDOOR cinemas at Galleria Mall Jumeirah and more. Packages start from Dh135, and includes access to any three matches. Stadium-inspired treats will also be available at the venue.

Enjoy a unique viewing experience at City Centre Mirdif Stadium, a family-friendly fan zone on the rooftop of the mall. The fan zone will comprise a 700-person-capacity dual-match-screening zone and a 150-person-capacity food and beverage zone with numerous F&B concepts. The area will also host football-themed activations, kid-friendly activities, and games, alongside shisha lounges and much more. From 1pm to 1am daily between November 20 and December 18. Free entry for the first 13 days of the World Cup. From Dh50 onwards, fully redeemable on F&B purchases, when Round of 16 starts.

Watch the world's greatest football tournament at The Football Park, DIFC. Starting November 20, and running till December 18, the venue will offer fans various experiences including screening of live football games. Visitors can watch the games for free in the public areas or book tables with prices starting from Dh350, fully redeemable on food and beverage.

Football fans can head to the FIVE Football Party Zone at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and enjoy the state-of-the-art arena from November 20 onwards. Visitors can catch all the football games and entertainment live, as well as indulge in the variety of food and beverages available at the venue. General access starting from Dh150, fully redeemable against food and drinks.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is inviting football fans to make the most its Football Fever promo. For Dh100, visitors can get a 'Stadium Ticket' which allows them to watch the games and redeem the ticket in full for food and drinks. The venue has indoor and outdoor screens, accommodating guests with all the games as well as live entertainment.

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach has joined the football fever and transformed the Suq Terrace to provide an immersive football watch-party experience to all guests. As World Cup 2022 begins on November 20, two 130” LED screens will be installed on Suq’s terrace. Visitors can watch the game as well as indulge in delicious treats at the venue. Dh200 per person minimum spend till December 2; Dh450 per person minimum spend from December 3 till December 18.

Enjoy the World Cup season at TJ's Playground, located on the third-floor terrace of Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Visitors to the 15-seater pop-up tent can enjoy all the games of the Fifa World Cup live on huge LED screens. Indulge in a variety of food and beverage offers including the TJ's Dirty Burger and Hops for Dh99. From November 21 till December 18.

Popular hotspot in Dubai McGettigan's is going all out for the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022. They're setting up the UAE's largest television at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for an unforgettable viewing experience. The FanZone will feature plenty of food trucks, upbeat music, football activations and a lot more throughout the tournament in Qatar. Dh50 per person.

Popular beach club in Dubai, Zero Gravity is inviting guests to watch the upcoming games of the Fifa World Cup on the giant screen at the venue for free. Pair the experience with guest DJs spinning tunes and delicious food at the 4000-capacity venue.

Dubai's popular hotspot Soul Beach is all set to host hordes of people for the football broadcasts during the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022. The outdoor beach club will serve a combination of good music and tasty bites to visitors who can enjoy football matches live. Raffles and competitions will also be held throughout the tournament. Packages start from Dh300, inclusive of general beach access. From 10am onwards.

Beachside football festivities will commence in full swing at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, JBR once Fifa World Cup 2022 arrives on November 20. Visitors can indulge in a stunning football-viewing experience as well as Marina views, delicious food, live music, and entertaining games. Packages start from Dh100 per person.

Watch all the action from the Fifa World Cup 2022 live at Crowne Plaza, Dubai Marina's Lo+Cale restaurant. The venue has launched a 'Beyond the Game! Big & Live' deal which allows visitors to indulge in a stellar football watching experience, both indoors and outdoors, and incredible football-themed treats. Entry fee is priced at Dh99, fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Precision Football at Ibn Battuta Mall is transforming into a massive fanzone for the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022, starting November 20. The venue, which can accommodate up to 3,500 guests, will feature a giant 250sqm screen that will broadcast all 63 games. Visitors can also indulge in delicious food options as well as try out the elite VIP experience. Music artists awill also treat the visitors with live performances on select days.

The Square at Dubai Sports City is launching the ISD World Cup Fanzone for all those looking for a fun-filled World Cup experience. Visitors can enter the fanzone for Dh75 per person, fully redeemable on food and beverages from any of their outlets and food trucks. The venue will feature multiple giant screens for all games starting November 20. Guests can also experience activities like beach soccer and more.

Top spots to watch Fifa World Cup 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Building on the rising football fever, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced the ultimate watch-spot in the UAE Capital: the Fanzone – Fifa World Cup Viewing Experience at Yas Links, Yas Island (pictured above).

With a daily hosting capacity of 2,000, the 10,000sqm dedicated fan space — created in partnership with Miral and AB INBEV — was created for residents and visitors from around the world who wanted to cheer on their teams throughout the football tournament from November 20 to December 18.

Split into four action-packed zones — main viewing zone, activation zone, F&B zone and VIP lounge zone — the neon-themed, Instagram-worthy Abu Dhabi Fanzone – Fifa World Cup Viewing Experience has something for everyone.

Fans can enjoy abundance of seating options, interactive activations and e-sports, food, beverage and retail outlets, stage and roaming entertainment.

For guests looking to enjoy the exciting matches from a five-star hotel, all rooms and suites will be showing the games, so you don’t miss a beat. Rooms will also be discounted at a rate of 20 per cent off.

If you want to invite your friends and family to watch the games in style, look no further than Zsa Zsa Lounge. Open daily from 4pm till 2am, you can gather at this classy venue to cheer for your favorite teams. The Lounge will display the games on large screens, providing the ultimate football experience, including a la carte offers and daily happy hours from 4-7pm, with a 30 per cent discount on selected cocktails. Bring along your significant other for even more cool offers!

Glo Lounge at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi will also provide its own state-of-the-art experience. Join in the fun from Glo’s open-air bar and watch all the action from a giant inflatable screen next to the finest pool in Abu Dhabi.

From light bites for snacking and sharing to tasty pulled BBQ beef sliders and sweet and spicy chicken wings, Glo has you covered with its special themed menu. These options will be available from November 20 to December 18 on A La Carte basis with a minimum spend starting from Dh200.

Looking to get the ideal massage curated specifically for pro footballers? The Rosewood Spa offers the Theragun, an indulgent, deep-tissue massage that provides tremendous relief from stress and tension for fatigued sports fans. Guests always feel brand new after this 90-minute treatment, which will be available between until November 30 for the price of Dh700.

A dining legend in its own right, Mexican restaurant and bar Loca has a legion of devotees, who come for the famous guacamole, trademark tacos, and every-day-is-a-fiesta vibes, not to mention an authentic Mexican menu. Catch all the action from the terrace where Loca will be screening the matches live on two mega-large screens. What better way to cheer on your favorite team with your friends than relish in Loca’s football-themed menu, available from November 20 to December 18 with a minimum spend of Dh150.

Catch all the live action from Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar at the World Cup Fan Zone in Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Cheer for your favourite team as well as indulge in an array of food and beverages, entertainment, and all things football. The Fan Zone will run from November 20 till December 18 and will feature a super-sized LED screen, food and beverages, entertainment, and other fun activities. Dh180 per person minimum spend.

