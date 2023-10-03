Aamir Khan, the acclaimed actor and producer, has exciting news for his fans as he announced his next production venture titled Lahore 1947, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi and starring the iconic Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Aamir Khan made the announcement through his production company's Instagram account, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. He wrote, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, A.”

This collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol has generated immense excitement among fans. Many are eagerly anticipating this new partnership and are hopeful that it will result in a blockbuster film.

While the plot details of Lahore 1947 remain under wraps, fans are speculating about the film's potential, considering the stellar track records of both Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol in the Indian film industry.

This project marks a significant moment as two legendary actors, who have previously had iconic box-office clashes, come together to create cinematic magic.

