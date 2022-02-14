Hossam Hosni, the Chairperson of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic, said that European countries reached an advanced stage of vaccination before lifting their precautionary measures, with vaccines exceeding 70% of the target.

During televised statements on Sunday evening, Hosni added that these countries have recorded an increase in cases, however, the infections are not dangerous, noting that Egypt has completed 30 to 40% of its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

He further noted that the state’s medical services now offer home visits and that the country has an abundance of vaccines, amounting to more than 70 million doses, indicating that awareness of the need to receive the vaccine has begun to increase among Egyptians.

According to Hosni, a new drug from Pfizer will enter the Egyptian therapeutic protocol within two weeks, noting that the international standard for COVID-19 vaccination is now three doses and that all vaccines are safe and effective and do not represent any danger to reproduction.

He further revealed that the basic symptoms of the coronavirus and its mutations include severe headaches, sore throat, and coughing, however, shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate have become less prevalent than in previous waves, indicating that if 70% of citizens are vaccinated, the precautionary measures will be eased.

Moreover, Hosni stated that Egypt will announce the results of its clinical trials regarding the Egyptian vaccine soon after its completion, explaining that physical and psychological fatigue and rapid heartbeat are among the most important symptoms of the coronavirus.

