Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future will open on February 22, 2022.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Thursday in a tweet.
Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the building was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world, listed by the National Geographic in 2021.
