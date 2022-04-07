A new resource announced in Dubai will detail all fees a school may charge during an academic year.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the School Fees Fact Sheet will provide parents of private school students with comprehensive and reliable information.

In addition to mandatory tuition fees, the fact sheet will include details of other verified fees that parents could pay during an academic year, such as transportation, extra-curricular activities, school trips and books, among others.

It will also include information on discounts and scholarships given by each school, if applicable.

Parents will be able to access a fact sheet for every private school in Dubai.

During the first phase, the School Fees Fact Sheets will be implemented by schools starting their academic year in April this year, covering parents of more than 81,000 students across 35 schools.

Schools starting their academic year in September 2022 will get access to the service before the close of the current academic year.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of the KHDA, said: “Dubai is committed to supporting an environment that enables parents, students and schools to engage with each other and make choices based on clear information.

"Through the School Fees Fact Sheet, parents can understand a school’s complete fee structure at a glance. This will help them make better decisions about their children’s schooling. When there’s transparency on fees, both parents and schools can better focus on children’s growth. We’re grateful to private schools in Dubai for their support in making the fact sheets accessible to their parent communities.”

