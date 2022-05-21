UAE - The Consulate General of India in Dubai will organise walk-in passport Seva camps on two consecutive Sundays starting May 22. The second camp will be organised on Sunday, May 29.

The special event will be held at four BLS International Service Ltd Centres in Dubai and Sharjah. Passport Seva camps are being organised to cater to the urgent and emergency passport and related services from the Indian diaspora.

Applicants can submit their online filled application at the four venues with supporting required documents on a walk-in basis. Expatriates will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis, the mission tweeted on Friday.

The Consulate has clarified only emergency cases with documents, and proof from the following categories will be accepted. They include emergency cases (medical treatment, death); passports expired or to be by June 30, and urgent passport renewal, including those needing to re-stamp, expired or cancelled visas, or get a visa for a new job.

Other categories are – NRI certificates (for academic purposes), police clearance certificates (for employment or immigration purposes), and passport renewal for students travelling for admission to India or for applying for student visas in foreign countries. The last token to submit the application will be issued at 1.30 pm.

