Muscat: Oman Meteorology has warned of high temperatures in the mid-forties in areas like Amerat (46ºC) Bausher (45ºC), and Wadi al Maawil (45ºC), and Al Awabi (44ºC).

Dima Wa Al Taeen was the hottest place in the country with maximum temperatures of (49.9ºC) during the last 24 hours.

It has urged people to take necessary measures to avoid sunstrokes and heat exhaustion, especially workers who are exposed to sunlight and high temperatures.

Companies should take proper care and train workers train workers to avoid exposure to the sun and ensure they get enough rest periods to take drink water.

Observer Web Team