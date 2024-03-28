​​​​Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president and the founding father of UAE, stands out not just for his political prowess but for his profound empathy and dedication to the welfare of their people. Sheikh Zayed's legacy continues to lead the nation and its rulers.

As the country observes Zayed Humanitarian Day, a solemn occasion that honours the memory of the UAE's visionary leader, it's fitting to reflect on one of the countless instances where his benevolence touched the lives of the people.

During a television interview, Saeed Falahi, one of the late Sheikh's companions, recounted some of these incidents. He narrated what happened during the official opening of Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi in 2001.

Sheikh Zayed encountered an Emirati woman who had accidentally scratched Sheikh Zayed with her long nails. The late President told the woman: 'You've scratched my hand.' The woman replied: "Your hands are only wounded, but it's my heart that hurts." The President immediately instructed everyone to step back, allowing them the privacy to speak.

After hearing the woman's plea, Sheikh Zayed instructed Sheikh Saif bin Zayed to look into the case of prisoners with debts. The President said no one should be in custody by sunset, and indeed, during the Maghrib prayer that day, all prisoners with debts were released.

Personal conversations

Sheikh Zayed also frequently embarked on private tours across the country. During these tours, he would unexpectedly stop tourists and non-Arabs, construction workers and farmers and engage with them in casual conversations. He would inquire about their families, livelihoods, and whether they were happy with their work.

If they had any issues, he would readily help them and give them money before continuing his tour. This happened several times in various regions.

During one of his tours, he spotted an Asian man walking with his family on the morning of Eid Al Fitr in the streets of Abu Dhabi. He promptly ordered that the man be given a sum of money as Eidiyah, ensuring he could share in the joy and happiness of the occasion with his loved ones.

Once, Sheikh Zayed stopped in front of a labourer. He inquired about the man's name, country, and well-being. Sheikh Zayed comforted and encouraged the man before generously giving some money as a heartfelt gesture of appreciation.

Sheikh Zayed's mercy

In 1982, Sheikh Zayed was involved in an accident while driving. He crashed into a taxi driven by an Asian at a roundabout. Despite sustaining an injury to his shoulder, he pardoned the driver upon realising the right of way belonged to the taxi driver.

During one of his tours to the Mubazzarah area in Al Ain, Sheikh Zayed promptly ordered dinner to be distributed to all residents. He instructed the police to inform the locals to stay put, reassuring them that the evening's meal was a generous gesture from him, ensuring that every individual felt cared for and valued in their community.

Upon his return to the palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed inquired if everyone had their dinner and how many meals were served. He was informed that 3,000 meals had been served that night.

Always with a helping hand

An Arab woman was distraught as her husband was in jail due to financial losses. With mounting debts, she sought Sheikh Zayed's help for her husband's release, who was the sole provider for the family.

The Ruler ordered an investigation into the case. He said if the detention was solely due to debt, it would be paid off, and he would be given financial assistance to restart his business.

During his trip to the United States for medical treatment, spanning approximately seven months, Sheikh Zayed displayed his characteristic concern for others. After learning that a group of Arabs were visiting the hospital where he was receiving treatment, with some staying in nearby hotels, he extended his hospitality in a heartfelt gesture. He ordered that the hospital restaurant be open round the clock at his own expense to cater to visitors, regardless of nationality or religion.

Constant generosity

It is also recounted by Mohammed Al Khaldi, Sheikh Zayed's personal photographer who accompanied him for 34 years to document his moments, that they were in Switzerland for a round of general medical examinations.

During their stay, they encountered a Jordanian woman in her 40s who was hospitalised due to cancer. Abandoned by her family, who could no longer afford her treatment expenses, she was left to fend for herself in Switzerland. Cancer treatment being prohibitively expensive, her family had made the difficult decision to leave her behind.

After learning about the woman's plight, Sheikh Zayed instructed the UAE embassy in Switzerland to assist the patient. A caregiver was appointed to accompany her, and all her hospital debts were settled. A monthly stipend was arranged to support her for her life.

Under the care provided, the woman made a remarkable recovery, eventually returning to her family in Jordan.

