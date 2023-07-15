Water is a vital resource especially during summer. That is why you can find water coolers outside of homes in residential neighbourhoods across the UAE.

In Islam, individuals or families installing water coolers for passersby is called ‘Sabil’. It is considered as an ongoing charity (Sadaqah Jariyah), as stated in a religious ruling by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, or a humanitarian service for travellers or passersby.

This act is highly recommended in Islam as Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said: "When a person dies, their deeds come to an end, except for three things: ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge, or a righteous child who prays for them."

Numerous narrations highlight the virtue of providing water. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) also said: "The best form of charity is giving water to drink.".

Safety guidelines

The noble act, however, also necessitates the establishment of standards and guidelines for inspection, maintenance, installation, and operation. It is crucial to ensure the safety of water coolers to promote public health and safety, and prevent electrical accidents for users.

There have been few incidents that resulted in injuries. These incidents were caused by neglecting the proper care of water coolers and failing to fulfill the charitable and humanitarian purpose for which they were installed.

In response, municipalities across the country have set conditions and conducted inspection campaigns to prevent accidents. According to the authorities, there are laws and regulations to be followed if a person wishes to install a public water cooler.

Precautionary measures

Recently, the Municipality of Al Dhafra region conducted an awareness campaign on the importance of safety measures and precautions regarding public water coolers ("Sabil") in cities across the region.

The campaign, titled "Registering Public Water Coolers 'Sabil' in the Approved Systems," is aimed at raising awareness and preserving the health and safety of the local community.

During the campaign, 570 water coolers were inspected, and over 300 individuals were educated about the necessary procedures.

The emphasis was placed on submitting an application for installing water coolers through "Tamm" electronic platform to obtain the required permit.

Furthermore, the operation of the water coolers must be carried out by certified operators to enhance effective supervision of the general appearance and public health.

Additionally, workers, individuals, and owners were educated about the risks of poor cleanliness and sanitisation of water coolers. They were informed about the importance of following approved health conditions to ensure safety and prevention from hazards.

By adhering to the established guidelines and regulations, it is hoped that the noble act of providing water to those in need will continue to serve its intended purpose without compromising safety and well-being.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).