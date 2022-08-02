AJMAN - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the 7th edition of Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival begins this Friday at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman.

This year’s edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival which is organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development targets more than 400 participants and aims to enhance the palm trees as a symbol of the authentic Emirati heritage, and continue the pioneering journey set by the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to preserve and invest in the palm trees.

The three-day festival also encompasses many events that aim to revive the old Emirati customs and traditions, all within a festive atmosphere full of fun and exciting activities suitable for all family members.

The festival showcases the finest dates produced in the UAE where farmers display the best types of dates; in addition to competitions for choosing the best dates, honey, citrus fruits, lemon, mango, and almonds, and traditional food competitions to encourage local productions and support famers in preserving agriculture. The festival also holds several educational lectures and seminars on the importance of agriculture in general, and the status of the palm tree in the Emirati heritage in particular and the various ways to produce the finest local honey; and includes children’s area which are specifically designed to educate kids about the various methods to plant and maintain palm trees and entice them to adopt this profession through a set of educational and interactive workshops.

The events also include Emirati folk performances and the traditional market where a large area has been allocated for families to promote their products, in addition to homemade craft houses that introduce the visitors to the traditions and history of the UAE. Ajman Tourism is also keen on diversifying these events and activities that accompany the festival to attract more visitors, of which are organizing an auction for antiques on the first day of the festival, and daily auctions for selling dates and honey.

The festival includes exclusive platforms for plantations to showcase the alternative solutions and latest practices and techniques in the fields of alternative agriculture, irrigation, and types of fertilizers that greatly serve the process of improving food security and sustainability of the agricultural sector in the country.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated, "Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival comes as part of the department’s strategy to achieve an active contribution to reinforce the sustainability of the country’s food security, and support and develop the local palm cultivation and date production. The festival has become one of the most prominent events that Ajman Tourism is keen to organise and develop due to its value in supporting the overall development process in the emirate, by enhancing its position in the agricultural sector and palm trees cultivation, since it is known for its diversity and quality. Ajman Tourism aims to increase the interest in palm trees and support landowners and farmers and develop local dates industries to enhance the quality of this Emirati product."

Khadija Turki, Acting Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stressed that the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival has succeeded over the past years in enhancing Ajman’s position as an important destination for domestic cultural tourism that attracts many tourists to the emirate. It has become a regular event for heritage enthusiasts and people interested in the produce of the UAE and its dates.

"All this was achieved due the continuous efforts and support of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and the importance of preserving the Emirati cultural heritage, reinforcing the tourism movement, encouraging investments in the agriculture sector, the preservation and sustenance of the palm trees, and promoting the general economy cycle," she added.

The festival will open its doors for visitors every day from 10:00 to 22:00 from 5-7 August, with the participation and support of its partners.