“Leadership is what you do, when no one is watching”, bestselling author and leadership guru, Robin Sharma told hundreds of people who aspire to become influential leaders, on the second day of the 12th annual International Governmental Communications Forum (IGCF), in Sharjah, on Thursday.

In the session aptly titled ‘Leading Without A Title’, Sharma delivered a simple, yet powerful message, highlighting that “In the business of helping, people become the best versions of themselves”. He also asserted that “leadership is a human characteristic anyone can cultivate.”

Sharma argued, “Most of my life I worked with Fortune 100 Companies, and mentored billionaires and CEOs and I can tell you from experience that leadership is about helpfulness; it is about delivering value, about making people feel bigger in your presence. Whether you are a CEO or the head of a department, part of your job is to help your teammates, give them faith, and make them feel stronger.”

“I know some of you have titles, but do not lead from your title. Titles are important, but leadership is less about titles and more about an approach,” Sharma added.

According to Sharma, anyone can be an effective leader as leadership qualities are innate and can be activated with the required focus and drive. Boosting self-awareness, taking responsibility and avoiding the habit of making excuses or blaming others can help an individual hone these to evolve as an influential leader.

“We live in a world right now, where so many people are addicted to their screens. We live in a world right now where we are spending our finest hours scrolling. Confucius said, ‘the person who chases two rabbits catches neither.’ So, I want to remind you today, what is most important to leadership, what is most important to life and what is most important to humanity.” And that, asserted the Canadian author and leadership guru, is to remember one of the biggest traps of leadership and success is arrogance. The only way to counter this is to ask ourselves, how many lives have we touched today?”

Known for his bestselling books which include, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, The 5AM Club, and Who Will Cry When You Die, Sharma is regarded as one of the most widely read authors in the world. His growing list of clients includes NASA, Microsoft, Coke, Nike, FedEx, Starbucks, Yale University amongst others.

Held under the guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the prestigious two-day IGCF event brought together 250 distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to brainstorm vital issues with the aim of highlighting the pivotal role, effective communication plays in key sectors, from economics and the environment to health, culture, and politics.